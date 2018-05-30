A gun and bomb attack on the interior ministry in Kabul is over with all the attackers killed, the Afghan capital's police chief said, more than an hour after the unidentified gunmen launched their assault.

"The fighting is over, seven have all been killed by security forces between the first and second security perimeter," Kabul police chief Daud Amin said.

A security source told AFP news agency that a clearing operation was ongoing near Afghanistan's interior ministry.

Officials said the fighting left one policeman dead and five others wounded.

TRT World's Ali Latifi has more from Kabul.

Daesh claims responsibility

Daesh said it was behind the attack, but provided no immediate evidence for its claim.

The group released a statement online via its Amaq news agency.

Earlier, a senior police official said a car bomb was detonated near the ministry's entrance and then a gun battle between attackers and members of the security forces broke out.

A series of deadly attacks in Kabul this year have killed and wounded hundreds of people.

'Attackers were dressed like them'

"An RPG (rocket propelled grenade) hit near the place where we were standing. We escaped to the other side of the road, some people were wounded then the police took us out of here. The attackers were dressed like them (like police)," Mohammad Safi, a witness said.

Another witness Nasir Jan said, ''A suicide attacker detonated his explosive at the entrance of the interior ministry and wounded two people. Right after the blast I saw other attackers who had military uniforms getting out from armed vehicle.''

Suicide attack in Logar province

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, Taliban suicide bombers attacked a police station in the eastern Logar province, killing at least three police.

Among the dead were the commander of the police station and the deputy director of traffic police for the provincial capital, Puli Alim, said Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Another four police and eight civilians, including two children, were wounded in the attack early on Wednesday, said Shah Poor Ahmadzai, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

He said the attackers set off a suicide car bomb at the entrance to the station before three suicide bombers tried to enter.

He said all three were shot and killed by security forces within minutes of the initial attack, adding that a number of nearby homes were damaged.

The Taliban claimed the attack.

Security high alert around Kabul

Security in and around Kabul has been on high alert in recent days with more checkpoints and patrols as the government warned of "complex attacks" by the Taliban on the government or foreign installations in coming weeks.

Provincial cities have also been hit as the Taliban has stepped up fighting across the country since they announced the beginning of their annual spring offensive in April.

The latest violence coincided with a US government report that found few signs of progress in Afghanistan this year, with fighting spreading and hundreds of casualties from militant attacks.

Security officials say violence is expected to pick up as preparations continue for parliamentary elections scheduled for October.