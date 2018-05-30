WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macedonia to hold referendum over name dispute with Greece
Macedonia and Greece are close to resolving their decades-old name dispute. Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will meet his Greek counterpart on Friday.
Macedonia to hold referendum over name dispute with Greece
Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zeal in a news conference with the British Prime Minister Theresa May, following their meeting at the government building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, May 17, 2018. / AP
May 30, 2018

Macedonia's prime minister said on Wednesday that any new name for his country that is agreed with neighbouring Greece will be put to a referendum to be held later this year.

Zoran Zaev said Skopje and Athens have never been closer to reaching an agreement over Macedonia's name, which has been the subject of a decades-long dispute.

'Important conversation'

Macedonia's government has committed to modifying the republic's name to address Greek concerns that the current one implies territorial claims on the northern Greek province of the same name. In return, Athens has promised to lift its objections to Macedonia's NATO and European Union membership.

Zaev said a referendum on whatever solution is found will be held in September or October, and that both countries' parliaments will have had to ratify the deal beforehand.

The prime minister didn't specify what the new name might be, but said an "important conversation" with Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras on the issue should take place by Friday.

Several options were in play for the Balkan country's new name, including "Republic of Northern Macedonia," "Republic of Upper Macedonia," and the latest Macedonian proposal "Republic of Ilinden Macedonia," which Athens has rejected.

"I would not comment on certain benchmarks, adjectives or additions to the name because we are in the final phase of a possible solution for a more than 25-year-old problem," Zaev told a news conference marking one year since he took office.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us