Trucker strike continues despite shortages of basic products in Brazil
The government has made concessions, including cutting the price of diesel for 60 days and lifting several taxes. Some of the truckers associations have signed on to the deals. Others say they are not enough.
Demonstrators protest against high fuel and cooking gas costs in front of Petrobras oil company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 30, 2018. / AFP
May 31, 2018

Truckers in Brazil are on Day 10 of a massive strike that's brought the country to a grinding halt.

Deliveries have been slow and many basic products are nowhere to be found.

The truckers have been on strike now for a week and a half. Estimates are they have cost the country billions.

Oil workers are adding to the misery.  They are on strike until Friday. They are calling for cuts to fuel prices and the resignation of the head of the state oil company Petrobras.

TRT World'sMichael Fox is there and tells us Brazilians are coping with the crisis.

