Truckers in Brazil are on Day 10 of a massive strike that's brought the country to a grinding halt.

Deliveries have been slow and many basic products are nowhere to be found.

The truckers have been on strike now for a week and a half. Estimates are they have cost the country billions.

Oil workers are adding to the misery. They are on strike until Friday. They are calling for cuts to fuel prices and the resignation of the head of the state oil company Petrobras.

TRT World'sMichael Fox is there and tells us Brazilians are coping with the crisis.