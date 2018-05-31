WORLD
Denmark bans full-face veils
The Danish parliament passed a law banning the Islamic full-face veil in public spaces. Danish lawmakers approved the law presented by the centre-right governing coalition.
A burqa-clad woman in Kabul’s old bazaar, March 5, 2009 / Reuters
May 31, 2018

Denmark joined some other European countries in deciding on Thursday to ban garments that cover the face, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa.

In a 75-30 vote with 74 absentees, Danish lawmakers approved the law presented by the centre-right governing coalition. The government says that it is not aimed at any religion and does not ban headscarves, turbans or the traditional Jewish skull cap.

However, the law is popularly known as the "Burqa Ban" and is mostly seen as being directed at the dress worn by some conservative Muslim women. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils.

Police to enforce

Justice Minister Soeren Pape Poulsen said that it will be up to police officers to use their "common sense" when they see people violating the law that enters into force August 1.

The law allows people to cover their face when there is a "recognisable purpose" like cold weather or complying with other legal requirements, such as using motorcycle helmets under Danish traffic rules.

First-time offenders risk a fine of $156 (1,000 kroner). Repeat offenses could trigger fines of up to $1,600 (10,000 kroner) or a jail sentence of up to six months.

Anyone forcing a person to wear garments covering the face by using force or threats can be fined or face up to two years in prison.

Austria, France and Belgium have similar laws.

SOURCE:AP
