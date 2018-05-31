WORLD
1 MIN READ
Annexed Golan Heights may become new frontline
Israel has targeted several sites in Syria thought to be used by Iranian personnel, and in May it intercepted 20 Iranian Grad rockets while fears of the Golan heights becoming a new frontline are growing,
Annexed Golan Heights may become new frontline
An Israeli soldier stands on top of a tank near the border with Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. May 11, 2018. / Reuters
May 31, 2018

In the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, people support Syria's Assad regime.

Israel annexed the Golan in 1981, but people in four villages on Syria's border are predominately Druze Arabs. 

Many retain their Syrian citizenship and support an anti-Israeli alliance made up of Syria, Iran, and Hezbollah. 

Israel has attacked Hezbollah and Iranian targets in Syria dozens of times since 2011, but the fear now is that the Golan Heights could become a new frontline. 

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has the latest from the Golan Heights.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us