WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kashmir rape case trial starts
Seven of the eight, who are accused of sexually assaulting and murdering an eight-year-old girl in the city of Kathua have appeared before the Pathankot court.
Kashmir rape case trial starts
Deepak Khajuria, one of the eight accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, arrives for a court appearance in Pathankot, in the northern state of Punjab, India, May 31, 2018 / Reuters
May 31, 2018

The trial of seven men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old Muslim girl, in a case that has sparked national outrage in India, started in the Punjab city of Pathankot.

An eighth accused is a juvenile and was not brought for the hearing as he is facing trial in a juvenile court in northern Kathua city. 

Of the eight accused, one is a retired local government official and two are police officers.

Brutally murdered

After the hearing, the court asked the prosecution to produce translated copies of the charge sheet from Urdu to English in the next four days, said defence lawyer, Ankur Sharma. The proceeding will restart at noon on Friday (June 1).

The girl, from a nomadic community that roams the forests of Kashmir, was drugged, held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January. 

The national outrage over the incident has drawn parallels with the massive protests that followed the gang rape and murder of a girl on a Delhi bus in 2012.

India introduced the death penalty for rapists of girls below the age of 12 last month in response to the outrage over the gang rape of the girl in Kathua. 

The law does not apply retrospectively.

The Kathua case reignited memories of the similarly brutal gang rape of a woman on a Delhi bus in 2012 who later died of her injuries.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us