At least seven people were killed and several wounded in two bomb attacks in northern Syria.

A motorcycle bomb exploded in a market area, where at least four civilians were killed and several wounded in Jarablus.

The second happened in Ariha in Idlib where three children were killed.

No responsibility has yet been claimed for the attacks that targeted civilian residential areas controlled by opposition forces.

Located in northern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib was declared a "de-escalation zone" last May, in which acts of aggression are forbidden.

Syria has just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in early 2011 when Bashar al Assad's regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.