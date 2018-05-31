TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish NGO provides Ramadan aid to over 100,000 Syrians
Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is providing food for over 100,000 Syrians in opposition-controlled areas during the month of Ramadan. IHH also donated $35,000 to 204 Palestinians who were recently wounded by Israeli forces.
Turkish NGO provides Ramadan aid to over 100,000 Syrians
IHH and Turkey's Gebze Cayirova Municipality organise an iftar dinner for 1,200 orphans and their families in Syria's northwestern Azaz district on May 31, 2018. / AA
May 31, 2018

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is providing Ramadan food aid to 115,000 people in opposition-held areas in Syria, in cooperation with the King Salman Foundation, according to IHH media advisor in Syria, Selim Tosun.

IHH and Turkey's Gebze Cayirova Municipality also organised a fast-breaking or iftar dinner in Syria's northwestern Azaz district on Thursday.

A total of 1,200 orphans and their families participated in the iftar.

Separately, IHH donated $35,000 in aid money to 204 Palestinians who were recently wounded by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Tension has mounted in Palestine since last December when US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

On May 14, the US relocated its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, drawing condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world and further inflaming tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Since March 30, at least 118 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces in eastern Gaza in a series of rolling protests.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us