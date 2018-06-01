WORLD
1 MIN READ
What should be the role of Iran-backed PMU in post-Daesh Iraq?
Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Units fought alongside government forces in the fight against Daesh. Many of its fighters have now abandoned arms to take part in Iraq's political process.
What should be the role of Iran-backed PMU in post-Daesh Iraq?
During Iraq's parliamentary elections, many PMU members traded in their guns for suits and became candidates. / TRTWorld
June 1, 2018

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Units (PMUs) — also known as Hashd al Shaabi — make up the largest institutional grouping outside direct government control. 

The group's fighters were key allies in the Iraqi government's fight against Daesh. 

After Daesh was defeated, many PMU members abandoned their arms and stood for office in last month's parliamentary elections in Iraq.

Most PMU are Shia Muslims, and they have the support of Iran.

TRT World's Ash Gallagher has this special report from Baghdad on the influence of Iran in Iraq and the role of the PMU.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us