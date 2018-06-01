WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela begins releasing 39 jailed opposition activists
Opposition critics and rights groups say Maduro's government is still holding hundreds more political prisoners who were jailed for leading anti-government street demonstrations.
Venezuela begins releasing 39 jailed opposition activists
Relatives of political prisoners cheer as they wait for their release from the Heliciode prison in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 1, 2018. Venezuelan officials said they are releasing 39 jailed activists who government opponents consider to be political prisoners in a gesture aimed at uniting the fractured nation. / AP
June 1, 2018

Venezuela on Friday began releasing a group of opposition activists jailed for protesting against President Nicolas Maduro, a move that the government said would foster dialogue but that critics dismissed as a token gesture by a dictatorship.

Opposition critics and rights groups say Maduro's government is still holding hundreds of political prisoners who were jailed for leading anti-government street demonstrations, primarily in 2014 and 2017. About 170 people died during the protests.

A group of 39 opposition activists will be released from prison, including Daniel Ceballos, former mayor of the restive western city of San Cristobal, according to a list published by Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno.

The list, posted on Moreno's Facebook page, does not include Leopoldo Lopez, former mayor of the Caracas district of Chacao who is the best known of Maduro's critics to be jailed.

Lopez, originally arrested in 2014, was granted house arrest last year.

"The Truth Commission has made this recommendation at the request of President Nicolas Maduro," said Delcy Rodriguez, president of the all-powerful Constituent Assembly, in televised comments. "He said that this is the path, the path of dialogue, the path of unity, the path of peace."

Maduro was re-elected on May 20 for a six-year term, and last month called for a prisoner release to foster goodwill.

He says the country is the victim of an "economic war" led by the opposition with the backing of the United States and that opposition protests were in fact efforts to overthrow him.

The vast majority of the opposition boycotted the May election on the grounds that it was rigged. They say Maduro has trampled on basic democratic freedoms and is leading the country into a hyperinflationary economic collapse.

Legislators from the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which has had most of its powers stripped by the Supreme Court since Maduro's ruling Socialist Party lost its majority in 2016, called the prisoner release a farce.

"Right now the government is staging a political show with the release of prisoners, but in Venezuela all Venezuelans are prisoners," said legislator Tomas Guanipa.

"We are happy for the political prisoners who have been freed, but there are 30 million Venezuelans."

Venezuelan legislators were in the Colombian border city of Cucuta on Friday for a meeting of congressional delegations from around Latin America to discuss Venezuela's crisis.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us