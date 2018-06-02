POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cape Town muslims protest save Bo-Kaap's heritage
In the Cape Town suburb of the Bo-Kaap, young and old are using the month of Ramadan to highlight the battle they have in protecting their history and culture from private developers.
Muslim's share a meal inside there mosque after the end of the first day of Ramadan in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. / AP
June 2, 2018

Bo-Kaap in South Africa's city of Cape Town is a culturally rich and unique area; since the 1700's the first freed slaves made this area their home.

This was also the birthplace of Islam in South Africa where the first mosque was built in 1884.

Several Muslim saints are also buried here.

Decades later it was the only inner-city community of colour in Cape Town that was not destroyed by the apartheid government.

People here say they want Bo-Kaap to be designated a "living heritage" area to prevent families from being forced out by new property developments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa supports the idea, but residents accuse the city of turning a blind eye to the new developments.

The city officials of Cape Town say low-income homeowners in Bo-Kaap must apply for rebate assistance and the area is a critical asset for the city in terms of its heritage, history, and diversity.

For now, residents here say peaceful iftar (fast-breaking) protests are aimed at reminding those in power that this community will protect its history and culture.

Crystal Orderson reports for TRT World from Cape Town.

SOURCE:TRT World
