Turkish nationals head to the polls on June 24 under a state of emergency. The move has drawn criticism both from international organisations and opposition parties.

The Turkish government says that the state of emergency is not related to the political parties and civilians but rather focuses on terrorist organisations, such as FETO, PKK, Daesh, DHKP-C groups.

The state of emergency – in place since the 2016 failed coup, which killed at least 250 and wounded more than 2,200 people – has been extended seven times, with the most recent being in April this year.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called on Turkey to postpone the June 24 vote, claiming it's impossible to hold genuinely democratic elections under a state of emergency and as security operations are being conducted in southeastern Turkey.

Many Turkish politicians say the call seems like a double standard and an attempt to influence the Turkish elections.

France held last year’s elections under a state of emergency, the PACE and other institutions, however, didn’t even issue a statement.

TRT World ’s Hasan Abdullah reports from the Turkish capital Ankara.