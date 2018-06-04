As one of the world's wealthiest nations, there have been few things Qatar can't buy. It's vast gas reserves have fueled the transformation of its capital from a dusty, desert port to a modern metropolis.

But last June, the tiny Gulf state came across a problem that money couldn't solve when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed all trade and diplomatic ties with Doha. They closed its only land border and cancelled all flights in and out of the country.

The blockade left Qatar cut off and isolated, with few friends.

TRT World ’s Caitlin McGee takes a look back at how the crisis began.