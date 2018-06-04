WORLD
Qatar still isolated a year after blockade
Qatar remains cut off from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt a year after its Arab neighbours enforced a blockade.
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani attends the 25th Arab Summit in Kuwait City, on March 25, 2014. / Reuters
June 4, 2018

As one of the world's wealthiest nations, there have been few things Qatar can't buy. It's vast gas reserves have fueled the transformation of its capital from a dusty, desert port to a modern metropolis.

But last June, the tiny Gulf state came across a problem that money couldn't solve when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed all trade and diplomatic ties with Doha. They closed its only land border and cancelled all flights in and out of the country.

The blockade left  Qatar cut off and isolated, with few friends.

TRT World ’s Caitlin McGee takes a look back at how the crisis began.

