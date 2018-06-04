BIZTECH
Iconic Starbucks chief Schultz retiring
Howard Schultz, who steered a small coffee chain with 11 stores to 28,000 outlets, may run for US president.
Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz's announcement to retire has fueled speculation that he might run for US president. / AP
June 4, 2018

Howard Schultz, who built a small Seattle coffee chain into the global powerhouse Starbucks, announced on Monday he was retiring from the company, fueling speculation he may seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Schultz, 64, has been serving as executive chairman of Starbucks since stepping down as chief executive in April of last year and handing over to Kevin Johnson.

Schultz will leave the company at the end of the month and take on the honorary title of chairman emeritus, Starbucks said in a statement.

Schultz's announcement triggered immediate speculation that he may consider entering politics as a Democrat and run for the White House two years from now.

Schultz told The New York Times he hadn't decided on his next move yet, but "for some time now, I have been deeply concerned about our country - the growing division at home and our standing in the world."

Schultz, who has been openly critical of US President Donald Trump, said "one of the things I want to do in my next chapter is to figure out if there is a role I can play in giving back."

Schultz joined Starbucks in 1982 as director of operations and marketing and helped transform the company into a global behemoth with more than 28,000 outlets in 77 countries.

Racial bias awareness training

Schultz's departure comes a week after the company closed more than 8,000 US stores to provide racial bias awareness training to around 175,000 employees.

The move followed the April 12 arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks, which sparked outrage, protests and soul-searching about racial tensions that have been exacerbated under President Trump.

Speaking to CNN about the closure, Schultz said "we realise that four hours of training is not going to solve racial inequity in America or anyone coming into our stores who may have a problem.

"But we have to start the conversation."

SOURCE:AFP
