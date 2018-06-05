WORLD
Washington to appeal ruling that Trump could not block Twitter users
Trump, who has made his Twitter account an integral and controversial part of his presidency, has blocked many critics from his account, which prevents them from directly responding to his tweets.
US President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account is seen on July 11, 2017. / Reuters
June 5, 2018

The US Justice Department said on Monday that it would appeal a federal judge’s ruling that President Donald Trump may not legally block Twitter users from his account on the social media platform based on their political views, according to a court filing.

Jameel Jaffer, a lawyer for the seven plaintiffs who sued, said that the @realdonaldtrump account on Monday had unblocked the plaintiffs.

The White House and the Justice Department did not immediately comment.

"We're pleased that the White House unblocked our clients from the President's Twitter account but disappointed that the government intends to appeal the district court's thoughtful and well-supported ruling," Jaffer said in an email.

Trump has made his Twitter account - with more than 52 million followers - an integral and controversial part of his presidency, using it to promote his agenda, announce policy and attack critics. 

He has blocked many critics from his account, which prevents them from directly responding to his tweets.

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan ruled on May 23 that comments on the president’s account, and those of other government officials, were public forums and that blocking Twitter users for their views violated their right to free speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Buchwald’s ruling was in response to a First Amendment lawsuit filed against Trump in July 2017 by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and several Twitter users.

The plaintiffs include Philip Cohen, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland; and Brandon Neely, a Texas police officer.

Novelists Stephen King and Anne Rice, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, model Chrissy Teigen, actress Marina Sirtis and the military veterans political action committee VoteVets.org are among others who have said on Twitter that Trump blocked them.

Buchwald rejected the argument by Justice Department lawyers that Trump’s own First Amendment rights allowed him to block people with whom he did not wish to interact.

Trump could “mute” users, meaning he would not see their tweets while they could still respond to his, she said, without violating their free speech rights.

