Britain's May tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza deaths
British Prime Minister Theresa May told her visiting Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu it was important to alleviate the situation and restart talks about a two-state solution to the conflict between Palestine and Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets British counterpart Theresa May at the Downing Street in London, on June 6, 2018. / Reuters
June 6, 2018

Britain is concerned about the deaths of protesters in Gaza, Prime Minister Theresa May told Israel's premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, saying the situation had deteriorated.

Over 100 Palestinians have been killed in weekly demonstrations launched on March 30 in the Gaza Strip, an enclave controlled by the Hamas group.

"We have been concerned about the loss of Palestinian lives," May told Netanyahu ahead of talks in London, adding that Britain recognised Israel's right to self-defence.

Two-state solution

May said it was important to alleviate the situation and restart talks about a two-state solution to the conflict, which have been frozen since 2014.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from London.

Netanyahu blames Hamas

Netanyahu said responsibility for the violence lay with Hamas.

"I think the problems there are rooted in the fundamental goal of Hamas to destroy Israel. We are not witnessing peaceful protests," he said.

"We are doing everything we can to both minimise casualties and at the same time protect Israeli lives."

Another Palestinian shot dead

Israeli forces shot dead a 21 year-old Palestinian stone-thrower during an arrest raid in the West Bank on Wednesday after a soldier was hit in the head with a rock, the Israeli military and Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry says Izzideen Tamimi was shot dead during clashes with Israeli forces in the village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah. 

Bassem Tamimi, the casualty's uncle, said forces entered the village and were attacked by stone throwers, to which the troops responded with live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas.

