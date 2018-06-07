WORLD
HIV patients in Venezuela struggle to get necessary drugs
The combination of a chronic medicine shortage and the world's highest inflation means that it's almost impossible for the average Venezuelan to get hold of the medicines they need, including potentially life-saving antiretrovirals.
Many HIV patients in Venezuela have not received prescribed medicines, like precious antibiotics, in months. / TRTWorld
June 7, 2018

In Venezuela, the country currently with the world's highest rate of inflation, many people struggle to get the most basic medicines. 

For HIV-patients in need of a daily dose of drugs, the situation is serious, even life-threatening.

So far, the government has refused offers of international humanitarian aid, saying Venezuela does not need it, and that aid is part of a plan to destabilise the country.

But the people here live in hope it will change its mind.

TRT World'sStefano Pozzebon reports from the capital, Caracas.

SOURCE:TRT World
