In Venezuela, the country currently with the world's highest rate of inflation, many people struggle to get the most basic medicines.

For HIV-patients in need of a daily dose of drugs, the situation is serious, even life-threatening.

So far, the government has refused offers of international humanitarian aid, saying Venezuela does not need it, and that aid is part of a plan to destabilise the country.

But the people here live in hope it will change its mind.

TRT World'sStefano Pozzebon reports from the capital, Caracas.