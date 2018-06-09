The UK is promising to shut the door to so-called 'dirty Russian money'.

The British government says it's a response to the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, for which it blames Russia. Moscow denies any involvement.

The poisoning of the former Russian spy in Salisbury, England has touched off a series of investigations to not only find the culprits responsible, but to also squeeze president Putin's inner circle.

The UK is now examining some 700 visas issued to Russians like Roman Abramovich. The owner of Chelsea Football Club is one of the highest profile Russians not to have his Golden Visa renewed.

The Golden Visa is awarded to those investing 2.6 million dollars in the UK and in return they are allowed to live and work in Britain for 3 years.

TRT World's Dana Lewis reports.