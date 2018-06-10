WORLD
2 MIN READ
Govt supporters stage rally against anti-corruption 'abuses' in Romania
Romania's governing Social Democratic Party thinks that prosecutors in the country have too much power and allege they have tapped phones illegally and unjustly targeted officials.
Govt supporters stage rally against anti-corruption 'abuses' in Romania
Supporters of Romania's governing Social Democratic Party gather during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania, June 9, 2018. / Reuters
June 10, 2018

More than 100,000 supporters of the Romanian government assembled in the capital dressed in white Saturday to protest alleged abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors.

The governing Social Democratic Party thinks the prosecutors have too much power and allege they have tapped phones illegally and unjustly targeted officials. 

The party bussed in supporters from around the country for the rally, while others made it on their own.

"Romania didn't invent corruption," Oana Florea, 42, a legal expert from Bucharest, said. "A lot of it has been exaggerated, as there have been acquittals."

Last year, Romania had its biggest protests since communism ended after the government tried to decriminalise official misconduct. 

The office of the anti-corruption prosecutor successfully prosecuted 713 officials in 2016, including 28 mayors and a senator.

Critics say the government rally is designed to intimidate judges and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who supports the anti-corruption fight.

Several participants in Saturday's rally said they think their phones have been tapped, as they were during Romania's more than four decades of communist rule.

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea told the crowd the rally was organised "to defend dignity and freedom." 

Firea alleged that anti-government demonstrators who have protested against high-level corruption regularly were "paid" to rally "against our interests."

But Calin Marius Cosmin, 23, a Social Democratic Party member who picks tomatoes and corn and came from the eastern city of Tulcea, appeared more concerned about the economy than politics.

"We want more jobs, better-paid jobs, better roads," he said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us