The holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul is a stage for colourful exhibitions, community dinners and special desserts.

This year Ramadan coincides with Summer. The weather in Istanbul gets hot with many people fasting around 16 hours a day.

And just like Ottoman Sultans, people have heavy iftar dinners and crave refreshing desserts.

This makes the digestion-friendly Gullac essentıal.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic went to the city's historic Karakoy neighbourhood to find out more about the delicacy.