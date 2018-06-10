POLITICS
Gullac: a delicacy that marks Ramadan in Istanbul
Milk infused sheets of dough topped off with nuts and sour cherries, the Ottoman sweet Gullac signals the arrival of Ramadan and it's steeped in history.
For now, people can enjoy Gullac every night, but once Ramadan ends enthusiasts will have to wait for 11 months until they have this dessert again. / TRTWorld
June 10, 2018

The holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul is a stage for colourful exhibitions, community dinners and special desserts.

This year Ramadan coincides with Summer. The weather in Istanbul gets hot with many people fasting around 16 hours a day.

And just like Ottoman Sultans, people have heavy iftar dinners and crave refreshing desserts.

This makes the digestion-friendly Gullac essentıal.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic went to the city's historic Karakoy neighbourhood to find out more about the delicacy.

