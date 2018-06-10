WORLD
3 MIN READ
Understrength Wales ease past Argentina
The win in San Juan was Wales's 12th triumph in 17 encounters with the Argentines and their fourth win in a row following victories over South Africa, France and Italy.
Understrength Wales ease past Argentina
Wales' Adam Beard in action during Rugby Union match between Wales and Argentina at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium on June 9, 2018. / Reuters
June 10, 2018

Wales got their short South American tour off to the perfect start on Saturday when their understrength side easily beat a lacklustre Argentina team 23-10.

The win in San Juan was Wales's 12th triumph in 17 encounters with the Argentines and their fourth win in a row following victories over South Africa, France and Italy.

It also prevented a southern hemisphere clean sweep on the first day of the June internationals.

New Zealand recovered from a first-half deficit to overwhelm France, Australia ended Ireland's winning run and South Africa produced a remarkable comeback to hand England a fourth straight defeat. Japan beat Italy in the day's other tier one clash.

Wales came to the southern hemisphere without captain Sam Warburton and regulars Liam Willians, Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar and Toby Faletau.

However their replacements in a young side were commanding against a static Pumas team, especially in the first half.

Although Argentina took an early lead through a Nicolas Sanchez penalty, tries from James Davies and George North, combined with two conversions and a penalty from Rhys Patchell, helped Wales to go in 17-3 up at the break.

Patchell added another penalty before the home side came back into the game in the last quarter, with a try from Tomas Lezan and a conversion from Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias.

However, Gareth Anscombe added a final penalty for Wales to round out the scoring.

The two sides meet again next Saturday in Santa Fe.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us