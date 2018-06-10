WORLD
Four injured in accident outside German mosque
Officials say the driver, a 29-year-old woman, had lost control of her vehicle and knocked into pedestrians outside a mosque.
Some reports say the woman had a heart attack, while others say her vehicle had technical issues. / AA
June 10, 2018

Four German civilians were injured after they were knocked by a vehicle after Friday prayers at a mosque in west Germany.

Officials say the driver, a 29-year-old woman, had lost control of her vehicle and knocked into the pedestrians outside the mosque.

Some reports say she had a heart attack while driving, while other reports say she had technical issues with her vehicle.

A police investigation found no evidence of foul play or terror.

The incident took place in Altena town in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
