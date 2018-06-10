WORLD
3 MIN READ
Spain's Basques form human chain for secession vote
Tens of thousands of people from Spain's Basque Country joined hands to form a human chain running some 202 kilometres (125 miles) on Sunday to call for the right to hold a regional independence vote.
Spain's Basques form human chain for secession vote
People join hands to form a 202 km long, according to organisers, human chain linking the cities of San Sebastian, Vitoria and Bilbao to call for a right to vote on Basque independence, near Vitoria, Spain. (June 10, 2018) / Reuters
June 10, 2018

Around 175,000 people joined hands in a human chain stretching 202 kilometres (125 miles) on Sunday across Spain's Basque country to press demands for an independence vote in the northern region, organisers said.

Participants waved flags in Basque red, green and white as they took part in a chain stretching from the coastal resort of San Sebastian to the region's capital Vitoria, seat of the regional parliament, via business hub Bilbao.

The Gure Esku Dago (It's in our hands) group organised logistics for the event which saw around 1,000 buses bring people in for the rally.

"We have proved that we want to decide the political future of this country," said Gure Esku Dago spokesman Angel Oiarbide as he addressed supporters in Vitoria on self-determination for the Basque region.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports. 

Support for Catalonia

Several pro-independence political groups and unions backed the initiative and figures from the local ruling Basque National Party joined the event.

This demonstration "proves that we are facing active and lively people who want to make decisions in a democratic way," said Basque regional parliament president, Bakartxo Tejeria.

Gure Esku Dago previously organised similar events in 2014 and 2015 as it pressed for a referendum for further political freedoms for a region which already enjoys substantial political and cultural autonomy under the Spanish constitution – as does Catalonia on the other side of the Pyrenees.

The event was also designed to show support for Catalonia several of whose pro-independence leaders were jailed or else fled abroad in the aftermath of last year's referendum which Madrid said was unconstitutional.

Pro-independence forces in the Basque region are jockeying for greater influence now that armed Basque separatist group ETA, which killed more than 800 people in a five-decade campaign of violence, announced it was disbanding on May 3.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us