For the first time in Turkey's history, political parties are allowed to form alliances as they go into elections.

The coalitions that have come together ahead of voting on June the 24th have raised some eyebrows.

Two Turkish political parties that are distant from one another ideologically are campaigning side by side. The Saadet Party in on the right and the CHP is a centre-left party.

"Believe me, right and left no longer exist. They're on the same page. Once upon a time, political parties stood for ideas and values," one political analyst says.

TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah has more on what voters think.