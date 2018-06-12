WORLD
4 MIN READ
Philippine women marchers tell Duterte ‘enough’
President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly and unapologetically joked about rape and defended womanising. Last week, he sparked outrage after coaxing a married Filipina to kiss him on the lips onstage in Seoul.
Philippine women marchers tell Duterte ‘enough’
Female protesters march on the streets of Manila on Independence Day to accept Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to resign if women protest regarding Duterte kissing a married Filipina in South Korea on June 12, 2018. At least 1,000 women took to the streets of Manila to voice their anger at the man they consider the nation's misogynist-in-chief: President Rodrigo Duterte. / AFP
June 12, 2018

More than 1,000 women marched in Manila on Tuesday to tell President Rodrigo Duterte they have had enough of what they termed his repeated misogynistic words and deeds.

The columns of protesters, carrying umbrellas against steady rain and some wearing the colours of the Philippine flag, chanted "Duterte is afraid of women" as they wound through city streets.

During two years in office, Duterte has repeatedly and unapologetically joked about rape, defended womanising and ordered soldiers to shoot women rebels in the vagina.

Last week he sparked outrage after coaxing a married Filipina into kissing him on the lips onstage during an appearance in Seoul, which he defended by saying "We enjoyed it."

"We are saying we have had enough," activist Jean Enriquez told AFP as she marched. "All the acts of the Duterte administration and he himself contributed to us, the women, coming out."

Enriquez is part of a collective of women who launched last month a #Metoo-style social media campaign that takes aim at Duterte's attitude towards women.

Their #BabaeAko (I am a woman) hashtag caught on quickly in the social media-obsessed nation, and the thousands of posts since were the catalyst for Tuesday's independence day rally.

Organisers and an AFP journalist estimated that about 1,500 people, including men, took part in the march. 

'Mayor should have been first' 

The #BabaeAko co-founders launched the campaign in outrage after Duterte said the nation's next chief justice would be someone with "integrity", "especially not a woman."

"A woman is not an object ... Grow up and start treating women how they deserve to be treated #BabaeAko," said broadcast journalist Kara David in a tweet that had been shared a thousand times.

Twitter user @piecesofchi posted, "I am a single mother, struggling to support my family while quietly but steadfastly pursuing my dream. #BabaeAko and nobody is allowed to diminish my worth."

A former mayor who cultivates a man-of-the-people image, the 73-year-old Duterte has regularly fought with women in powerful posts who dared to oppose him.

His top critic, Senator Leila de Lima, is being held on drug charges she insists are politically motivated.

While the first female head of the nation's top court, Maria Lourdes Sereno, was ousted last month by her supreme court colleagues after questioning Duterte's deadly crackdown on narcotics.

During his 2016 campaign for president Duterte set the tone by telling a crowd about a 1989 prison riot in the southern city of Davao where he was mayor.

"There was this Australian lay minister ... They raped her, they all lined up. I was mad she was raped but she was so beautiful. I thought, the mayor should have been first.'"

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us