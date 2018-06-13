TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish national visiting Jerusalem detained
Ebru Ozkan was detained at the Ben Gurion airport on her way back to Istanbul, witnesses and local media say. She hasn't been heard from since her detention in Tel Aviv on Monday evening.
Turkish national visiting Jerusalem detained
Ebru Ozkan’s lawyer says that the Israeli military court is expected to release his client tomorrow. / AFP Archive
June 13, 2018

Israeli police detained a Turkish citizen at Ben Gurion airport on Monday, before the tourist could fly back to Istanbul, family and local media reported. 

Ebru Ozkan, who was visiting occupied Jerusalem with a group of friends, was detained at 4:30 pm local time on her way back to Istanbul, Turkish daily newspaper Yeni Safak reported, adding her whereabouts remain unknown. 

Her friends who flew back to Turkey said the Israeli officials asked her if she spoke English, to which she replied 'no', before whisking her away, Yeni Safak reported.

They said they were told Ozkan will be questioned briefly and will fly back to Istanbul in the next flight. 

Israeli officials have not confirmed the incident yet. 

#FreeEbruOzkan

There are five daily flights between Istanbul Ataturk Airport and Ben-Gurion Airport. 

The Turkish consulate in Tel Aviv quoting Israeli officials said Ozkan was detained for "security reasons".  

Meanwhile, social media in Turkey is trending #FreeEbruOzkan to seek her immediate release. 

Relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv have been deeply strained over the recent killings in Gaza, and the US embassy move to Jerusalem. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the bloodshed, in which over 100 people were killed and thousands wounded, the deadliest for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict, as genocide and called Israel a terrorist state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us