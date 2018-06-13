Israeli police detained a Turkish citizen at Ben Gurion airport on Monday, before the tourist could fly back to Istanbul, family and local media reported.

Ebru Ozkan, who was visiting occupied Jerusalem with a group of friends, was detained at 4:30 pm local time on her way back to Istanbul, Turkish daily newspaper Yeni Safak reported, adding her whereabouts remain unknown.

Her friends who flew back to Turkey said the Israeli officials asked her if she spoke English, to which she replied 'no', before whisking her away, Yeni Safak reported.

They said they were told Ozkan will be questioned briefly and will fly back to Istanbul in the next flight.

Israeli officials have not confirmed the incident yet.

#FreeEbruOzkan

There are five daily flights between Istanbul Ataturk Airport and Ben-Gurion Airport.

The Turkish consulate in Tel Aviv quoting Israeli officials said Ozkan was detained for "security reasons".

Meanwhile, social media in Turkey is trending #FreeEbruOzkan to seek her immediate release.

Relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv have been deeply strained over the recent killings in Gaza, and the US embassy move to Jerusalem.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the bloodshed, in which over 100 people were killed and thousands wounded, the deadliest for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict, as genocide and called Israel a terrorist state.