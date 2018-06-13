A score by Mozart and a letter from Vincent Van Gogh are among hundreds of lots up for grabs this month in auctions of items by composers, artists and writers.

They are going under the hammer in Paris as part of a series of sales aimed at liquidating a 130,000-item collection of art, music and literary works put together by French group Aristophil, which was set up in 1990 and raised funds from investors in exchange for a share in the pieces.

The group went bankrupt in 2015 and Aristophil founder Gerard Lheritier is being investigated for fraud, a charge he denies.

The first sale took place in December 2017 and the next round kicks off this week, with the Mozart score estimated to fetch between $141,500 to $177,000 and a letter with illustrations from Van Gogh to his friend Anthon van Rappard seen selling at around $294,800 to $353,700.

TRT World'sAkanksha Saxena takes a look.