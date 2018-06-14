The UN General Assembly has voted in favour of a resolution put forward by Turkey, Algeria and Palestine which condemns Israel for its "excessive use of force" against Palestinians.

It follows the killing of more than 120 Palestinians in recent months near the Gaza border.

More than 10,000 others have been wounded by excessive Israeli force, including live ammunition.

The US failed to win enough votes in its proposed amendment, which would have condemned Hamas for inciting violence.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the resolution represents a failure for Washington.

The General Assembly adopted the resolution with 120 votes in favour, eight against and 45 abstentions.

The United States vetoed a similar resolution in the15-member UN Security Council earlier this month.

Before the vote, the US ambassador Nikki Haley said there were "no perfect actors" on either side of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

'Is that a crime to ask for'

Palestine's UN ambassador had called for the emergency meeting where he urged the General Assembly to adopt a resolution to address escalating violence in Gaza and "the crisis" of protecting civilians following the killing of more than 120 Palestinians by Israeli forces.

Riyad Mansour urged the 193-member world body to do everything to protect civilians saying: "We need action. We need protection for our civilian population ... Is that a crime to ask for?"

He was fully backed by Turkey on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and Algeria on behalf of the Arab League.

In its proposal for a resolution to be passed, the three countries deplored "the use of any excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force by the Israeli forces against Palestinian civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem", and demanded Israel "refrain from such actions."

The proposal further called "for the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population," pointing particularly to Gaza, where more than 127 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces fire during recent mass demonstrations.

'It is about supporting de-escalation'

Turkey's UN ambassador, Feridun Siniroglu, told the assembly shortly before votes were cast the "draft resolution is not about taking sides."

"It is about supporting de-escalation on the ground. It is about deterring further violence from taking place," he said.

"It is a call to the secretary-general to come up with his recommendations on how to protect civilians from further attack. It is a call to all sides to put an end to loss of lives."

"This resolution does not seek to target anyone," he added.

Commenting on the decision, Turkish presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin called it "a big success" for the Palestinian cause and justice.

'Resolution empowering Hamas'

Australia, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Solomon Islands and Togo joined Israel and the US in voting against the resolution.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but carry political weight.

In December, 128 countries defied President Donald Trump and voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.