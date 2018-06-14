Syria's Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday his regime was still pursuing a political solution for Syria’s rebel-held southwest, but will use military force if this fails.

"We are giving the political process a chance. If that doesn’t succeed, we have no other option but to liberate it by force,” Assad said in an interview with Iranian channel Al Alam Newspublished in an English translation by Syrian state news agency SANA.

The southwest, bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, is one of the remaining parts of Syria still outside the control of the state after seven years of conflict.

Assad’s forces have recovered swathes of territory from the opposition and rebels with the help of Russian air power and Iran-backed militias.

Assad has repeatedly pledged to take back “every inch” of Syria.

Since last year, a 'de-escalation' deal brokered by Russia, the United States and Jordan has contained fighting in the southwest.

Washington has voiced concern about reports of an impending Syrian army offensive there, warning of “firm and appropriate measures” in response to any violations of the ceasefire.

“Contacts are still ongoing between the Russians, the Americans and the Israelis,” Assad said, when asked whether the situation in the southwest would be decided through reconciliation or military means.

Iranian and Russian support has been critical to Assad’s war effort, but Israel is pressing Russia to make sure Iran and its allies including Lebanon’s Hezbollah do not entrench their military sway in the country.

Israel has carried out missile strikes on what it says are Iranian targets in Syria, and is suspected of being behind a number of other strikes on Iranian-backed militia and Hezbollah positions.

In his interview Assad said Iran does not have any military bases in Syria, unlike Russia. But he said that if there is “a need for Iranian military bases, we will not hesitate.”

Assad said his Syrian troops are supported by fighters from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon.

Syria’s multi-sided conflict has drawn in a number of foreign powers.

Assad said the Syrian regime had invited Iran and Russia to participate, but that he regarded American, French, Turkish and Israeli forces acting on Syrian territory as occupying powers.

“Our position as a state has been from the beginning to support any act of resistance, whether against terrorists or against occupying forces, regardless of their nationality.”