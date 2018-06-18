Israel on Monday launched air strikes on nine different locations in northern Gaza.

It says the attacks come in response to flammable kites were being sent into Israel from Gaza.

"Fire balloons" and kites carrying flammable material have become symbols of the Palestinian border protests in recent months.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israeli forces on Saturday wounded two Palestinians in Gaza who were allegedly attempting to launch incendiary balloons across the border into Israel.

Since major border protests broke out at the end of March, more than 300 fires have devastated several thousand hectares of fields and shrubland.

At least 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the same time span, while no Israelis have been killed.

Palestinians are calling to return to the homes their families fled or were forced from in 1948 during the war surrounding the creation of Israel.

The Gaza Strip is controlled by Hamas which Israel considers its chief enemy.

The two sides have fought three wars since 2008.