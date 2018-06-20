World Refugee Day: 69 million people displaced
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
World Refugee Day: 69 million people displacedThe UN High Commissioner for Refugees says the South Sudan, Congo and Rohingya crises have raised the overall figure of forced displacements in 2017 to 68.5 million.
Rohingya children walk to and from tents in Jamtoli refugee camp on Friday, November 24, 2017, in Bangladesh. / AP
June 20, 2018

World Refugee Day, held every year on June 20, commemorates the struggles of millions of refugees who flee war, violence and persecution.

On Tuesday, the UN refugee agency reported that nearly 69 million people who have fled war, were forcibly displaced last year, a record for the fifth-straight year. 

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said the continued crises in places like Syria, South Sudan and Congo, as well as the exodus of Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar that started last year, raised the overall figure of forced displacements in 2017 to 68.5 million.

Of that total, 16.2 million were newly displaced last year – an average of more than 44,000 people per day. Most have been displaced for longer than that, some forced to flee multiple times.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us