TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ankara says regional challenges forced early elections
Turkish opposition says the government wanted to go to the polls over concerns about the economy. But the party says early elections will help it overcome the regional security challenges the country faces.
Ankara says regional challenges forced early elections
In this June 7, 2018 file photo, Turkish voters living in Germany vote on Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections at the Turkish consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. / Reuters
June 20, 2018

Turkey will hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday, more than a year ahead of the scheduled date of November 2019.

The opposition claims the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party demanded early elections due to the economic problems it has come up against.

The AK Party says it is dealing with the terror groups like the PKK, its Syrian branch YPG, Daesh and FETO, thus the early elections will help it beat many national security challenges.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU and it has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades and the fighting has left more than 40,000 dead, including civilians.

FETO was behind the deadly 2016 coup attempt and is run by US-based Fetullah Gulen.

TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah has more on the story from the Turkish capital Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us