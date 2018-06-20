Turkey’s two main parties – the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party and the opposition Republican People's Party, CHP – share little disagreement about what to do about the war in Syria, which is to find a solution that will allow more than 3.5 million refugees to return home.

Similarly, both parties want Turkey to join the EU along with visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.

They would also both continue to press for the extradition from the US of Fetullah Gulen, although they disagree on how to go about it.

TRT World’sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ankara, Turkey.

There are six presidential candidates who will contest for the office on June 24.

The candidates' focus on foreign policy is generally shaped by their political background.

Muharrem Ince, the candidate of secular CHP, promises to heal ties with Western countries, while the left-wing nationalist candidate Dogu Perincek pledges to work with Eurasian countries.

Here is a quick look at where the candidates stand on foreign policy.

When it comes to ties the European Union, most of the candidates favour continuing talks with the bloc.

But Temel Karamollaoglu, the head of Saadet (Felicity) Party, doesn't approve of the accession process, and Meral Aksener of Iyi (Good) Party is demanding a review of the accession talks.