CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Comedian Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande
Grande and Davidson went public about dating in late May through their social media accounts a few weeks after ending their previous relationships. Celebrity media reported that they were engaged.
Comedian Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande
This combination of pictures created on June 12, 2018 shows Singer Ariana Grande arriving for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Pete Davidson attends the 2014 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 20, 2014 in New York City. / AFP
June 20, 2018

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson on Wednesday confirmed reports that he and American pop star Ariana Grande are engaged after dating for less than two months.

Davidson, 24, told talk show host Jimmy Fallon in an appearance on The Tonight Show that the rumours of the past week were correct.

"I did," Davidson said, when asked by Fallon whether he had got engaged. "I feel like I've won a contest," he added about his romance with Grande.

Grande, 24, and Davidson went public about dating in late May through their social media accounts a few weeks after ending their previous relationships. Celebrity media reported last week that they were engaged.

The Dangerous Woman singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger earlier this week and celebrity media reported on Wednesday that the couple had moved into a Manhattan apartment together.

Grande launched her career on the Nickelodeon TV show Victorious in 2009 and released her first studio album in 2013.

She has gone on to become one of the most popular young artists in the United States, winning three American Music Awards.

In June 2017, she won plaudits for returning to the English city of Manchester for a benefit concert for the victims of an Islamic State suicide bombing that killed 22 people moments after Grande had finished a concert.

Davidson started his career as a stand-up comedian and joined popular satirical sketch show Saturday Night Live in 2014.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us