The PKK is believed to be using Europe as a base for logistics and procurement of weapons and recruitment, the Europol said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the 2018 EU Terrorism Situation and Trend Report (or TE-SAT), there is a process of militant recruitment and luring to indoctrinate diaspora Kurds at scattered centres in Europe.

Regarding military combatants, the report said, "They are trained in combat techniques in military camps in Armenia, Iran, and Iraq."

PKK's illegal activities

The report accused the PKK of illegally generating income via drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, human trafficking, fuel and cigarette smuggling, extortion, kidnapping and money laundering.

Europol said the PKK "also uses front organisations and charities in the EU for this purpose and is suspected of being involved in criminal activities to supplement its income to cover expenses in Turkey, the Middle East, and Europe."

PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU and has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades.

The fighting has left more than 40,000 dead, including civilians.