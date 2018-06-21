WORLD
3 MIN READ
IMF approves Argentina's $50 billion loan
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board approved a $50 billion financing deal for Argentina while President Mauricio Macri's decision to ask for aid was met by protests.
IMF approves Argentina's $50 billion loan
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri pose for a photo at the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. / Reuters
June 21, 2018

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday formally approved a $50 billion aid package intended to help Argentina confront inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency.

The fund's executive board approved the agreement that Argentina struck with IMF staff earlier this month.

Argentina plans to draw on the first $15 billion tranche of the aid program, of which half will be used for budget support, while treating the remaining $35 billion as "precautionary," according to the IMF.

TRT World's Monica Yana-kiev reports from Buenos Aires.

Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, has heaped praise on Argentina's plans for economic reform but insisted the decisions were made in Buenos Aires and not handed down from the Washington-based fund.

"The approval today is clear evidence of the international community's trust in Argentina's reform drive and support for the government economic plan backed by the fund," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is a plan which was designed and which is owned by Argentine authorities. It takes into account their domestic situation. It is geared towards strengthening the economy for the benefit of all Argentines."

Vocal street protests and threatened labor strikes have greeted Argentine President Mauricio Macri's decision to seek IMF financing.

The country has a bitter history with the global crisis lender, which many Argentines view as having imposed tough conditions that worsened economic pain 17 years ago.

Lagarde said Wednesday the fund approached the arrangement with Buenos Aires with "great humility and great attention to the domestic situation of all the people of Argentina."

The fund said Wednesday that the so-called stand-by arrangement would back efforts by Buenos Aires to put public debts on a sustainable path, reduce the need for financing and tackle inflation while strengthening the central bank's independence.

"Importantly, the plan includes steps to protect society's most vulnerable by maintaining social spending and, if social conditions were to deteriorate, by providing room for greater spending on Argentina's social safety net," the statement said.

Notably, Argentina will rejoin a widely watched "emerging markets" index by MSCI, a New York-based provider of financial information for institutional investors to build their equity portfolio.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us