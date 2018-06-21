TÜRKİYE
Turkey to implement retaliatory tariffs on US imports
Tariff burden is commensurate with additional costs Turkey faces due to tariffs imposed on it by US, says Turkish ministry.
In this file photo from November 2008, steel bars are lowered by crane onto the roof of a condo project in the Williamsburg section of New York. / AP
June 21, 2018

ANKARA - "Turkey is being forced to respond to the ill-advised and unsupportable steel tariffs enacted by the United States while we hoped that we could resolve the issue through dialogue," the Ministry of Economy said Thursday.

In a written statement, the ministry said the US and Turkey are important trading partners, and the positive impact of that relationship is clear, as Turkish commodities, including steel are crucial to many American industries and create many American jobs.

"We have repeatedly and clearly communicated that none of America's stated criteria for imposing tariffs are applicable to Turkey or Turkish exporters," it said. 

Pointing the US' trade surplus in steel trade with Turkey, the ministry said: "However, our American partners appear unwilling to consider the facts or the negative impact its tariffs will have on a great many US companies and workers."

The statement said the total tariff burden being imposed by Turkey on the US is commensurate with the additional costs Turkey faces due to the tariffs imposed on it by the U.S.

"They are proportional, measured and designed to protect Turkey’s interests, while encouraging dialogue," it said. "Turkey is committed to active, robust and reciprocal trade relations with the US – but with the understanding that fairness cannot be one-sided."

"We cannot and will not allow Turkey to be wrongly blamed for America’s economic challenges," the ministry added, noting that Turkey is part of the solution, not the problem.

In March, American President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported iron and steel, and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum -- since then the issue has been discussed heatedly among the US and its major trade partners.  

SOURCE:AA
