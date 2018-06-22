Croatia were in dreamland on Thursday after advancing to the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time in 20 years with a 3-0 rout of Argentina that left a subdued Lionel Messi and his team mates facing yet another flop.

The emphatic Group D victory at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Thursday ensured Croatia became the fourth country to reach the second round of the tournament and condemned twice champions Argentina to an anxious next five days as they await their fate.

Croatia are top of the group with six points while Argentina have just one point from their two games. Iceland, also with one, and Nigeria, yet to open their account, meet in Volgograd on Friday in the second group game for both sides.

Messi was again largely anonymous as Croatia kept him out of the game while, at the same time, taking all their opportunities to ensure a joyful triumph in front of 43,319 spectators at the picturesque stadium on the banks of the Volga.

The win thanks to goals from Ante Rrebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic followed a 2-0 success against Nigeria in their opening game at the weekend and was a reminder of the quality of a team who attracted little attention ahead of the finals.

The last time Croatia reached the World Cup knockout phase was in 1998 when they finished the tournament in third place.

TRT World's Paul Scott reports from Russia.

Goalkeeping blunder

Croatia had the good fortune of a goalkeeping blunder that presented them with the lead in the second half but pressed home the advantage to add two more well-worked goals as Argentina suffered their heaviest first round group defeat in 60 years.

“The most important objective was achieved. We are ecstatic over it,” said captain Luka Modric, author of a superb strike for the second goal which effectively wrapped up the result

“Our collective game, particularly in the second half was excellent. We cut off Messi, we stopped him receiving the ball.”

Rebic was handed a gift soon after the break as Argentina keeper Willy Caballero feebly cleared the ball straight back at the striker, but it still took a superb over the shoulder shot to open the scoring for Croatia in the 53rd minute.

The mistake sparked life into what had been an error-filled contest, although provoking differing reactions. While Croatia looked to relax and protect their lead, Argentina became increasingly desperate and frustrated.

Modric then showed his quality with a rasping shot from outside the penalty area to double the lead in the 80th before Rakitic hit a curling free kick against the crossbar soon after.

But Messi’s club mate at Barcelona was not to be denied and Rakitic finished off a series of passes that cut apart the Argentina defence to score the third goal in stoppage time.

For Messi, who will be 31 on Sunday, the spectre of failing again to win a major title with Argentina looms large in what is almost certainly his last tournament with the national team.

It could be over as early as next Tuesday when Argentina complete their group campaign against Nigeria in St Petersburg.

“Leo is prejudiced by not having in us, drivers as good as him. We, as the drivers, have to take responsibility,” said coach Jorge Sampaoli.

“There's a minimal possibility of qualifying. There is shame and pain at not delivering for the Argentine people.”

France book their place

Meanwhile in Yekaterinburg, France beat Peru 1-0 with a goal from Kylian Mbappe on Thursday to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup and crush the South Americans' hopes of progressing in their first appearance at the tournament for 36 years.

Mbappe's 34th minute goal made him France's youngest scorer in the competition, at 19 years of age - beating the record of David Trezeguet (20) - and took them to two wins from two games in Group C.

When Olivier Giroud's shot took a deflection off a defender and looped over goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, the teenager was on hand to tap in a simple chance.

But Les Bleus failed to convert several other first-half chances and rarely threatened their opponents' goal after the break, as they struggled for the second game running to justify their status as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Coach Didier Deschamps responded testily "there's always an opponent" when asked by reporters about France's failure to dominate and also about the strong pressure the Peruvians exerted in the second half.

"I wasn't nervous but I wasn't totally satisfied. We had 25 minutes when we defended too much, certainly, although we did it well. It's something we have to improve."

Goalkeeper-captain Hugo Lloris said after winning his 100th cap: "It's very satisfying because we've reached our objective.

Denmark and Australia draw

In Samara Captain Mile Jedinak rode to Australia's World Cup rescue with a penalty to cancel out Christian Eriksen's superb opener for Denmark, securing a 1-1 draw on Thursday that ensured Group C would go down to the wire.

Eriksen's seventh-minute opener was fully deserved by the fast-starting Danes and the quality of his half-volley finish was excellent in a tournament that has produced some wonderful goals.

Jedinak, however, got Australia back into the game with his second penalty in Russia, awarded following the intervention of the VAR, and the draw kept the Socceroos just about alive in the tournament.

Denmark moved on to four points and need at least a draw against France in their final game to guarantee a last-16 spot. Australia's destiny, however, is no longer in their own hands.

With one point, they must win their last match against Peru to stand any chance of going through, but results could still conspire to send them home