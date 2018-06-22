At least four rebels, a counterinsurgency police official and a civilian were killed during a gun battle in India-administered Kashmir on Friday, triggering anti-India protests and clashes in which several people have been injured.

Indian forces raided a cluster of homes on a tip that rebels were hiding in the southern Srigufwara area in Anantnag district of Indian-administered Kashmir and they came under fire from militants, police said.

Four militants and a police official with the counterinsurgency force were killed in the fighting, said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.

According to police, a civilian and his wife were injured in the first exchange of gunfire as soldiers cornered the rebels in the couple's house. Residents said the wounded couple was not given time by government forces to leave their home. They were evacuated to a hospital where the husband was declared dead on arrival.

Police said at least two soldiers were also wounded in the fighting.

As the fighting raged, protests and clashes broke out near the site of the gunbattle and in other neighbourhoods as residents tried to help the trapped militants escape.

Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, injuring at least 20.

Authorities suspended mobile phone internet service in several districts in the region, a common practice to make organising protests more difficult and according to the government, stop rumour mongering.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, which is divided between the neighbours but claimed by both in entirety.

Since 1989, rebel groups have been fighting against Indian rule and about 70,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and a subsequent Indian military crackdown. Rebels demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India refers to the disputed territory under its control as the state of Jammu and Kashmir, while Pakistan refers its portion of Kashmir as the self-governing territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.