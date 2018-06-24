WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya's UN-backed government says three abducted Turks released
The three Turkish hostages were abducted by an unknown group, along with a German national in November.
Libya's UN-backed government says three abducted Turks released
A police vehicle is seen parked in front of the Tunisian consulate in Tripoli, Libya on June 13, 2015. / Reuters
June 24, 2018

Libya's UN-backed government in Tripoli says three Turkish workers who were kidnapped last year in a southern Libyan town have been released.

The government said late on Saturday the workers would be flown back to Turkey from the capital Tripoli.

The hostages were working for the Turkish company ENKA Teknik building a power plant in the desert town of Ubari, about 950 kilometres (590 miles) south of Tripoli. 

An unknown armed group abducted them along with a German national in November.

After their abduction, the power plant shut down and the firm evacuated dozens of its staff from Libya.

Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi, and is now split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us