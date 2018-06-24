As votes continue to be counted in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday, world leaders are congratulating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election success.

Here is a look at the reaction to Turkey's historic elections.

Albania

According to presidential sources, Albanian Premier Edi Rama congratulated President Erdogan via a telephone call, which Erdogan received with thanks.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated Erdogan on his "great success" in the presidential election, according to a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency.

In a phone call, Aliyev said Turkey has grown under Erdogan’s leadership, adding that Turkey’s economy has scored great successes and Ankara has cemented its position internationally.

Erdogan thanked Aliyev.

During the conversation, the leaders also expressed their belief in the progress of the brotherly relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan in all areas.

The statement also said Aliyev invited Erdogan on an official visit to Azerbaijan, and Erdogan accepted.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

According to Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Bosniak leader Bakir Izetbegovic telephoned Erdogan to congratulate the Turkish president on his success in the elections.

Pakistan

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain “extended heartfelt felicitations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on his victory in the elections.”

Hussain underscored that the large turnout and the peaceful conduct of the parliamentary and presidential elections was a testimony to the strength and vibrancy of Turkey’s democratic values and institutions.

Hussain expressed hope that Turkey would continue on its path of progress and prosperity under Erdogan's leadership and that historic and unparalleled bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey would continue to grow.

Pakistan's veteran politician Shehbaz Sharif also extended his congratulations to Erdogan.

Palestine

In a phone call, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also congratulated Erdogan on "the success of the Turkish democratic process and his victory in the presidential elections," said the official Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

Abbas said, "I wish Turkey more success, progress and stability."

Erdogan, according to the agency, stressed Turkey’s "continued support” to the Palestinian people and “their just cause and their right to freedom and stability."

Qatar

During a telephone conversation, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani also congratulated Erdogan on his success in the presidential and parliamentary elections, according to Turkish sources.

Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wished Erdogan success in carrying out his duties.

"Serbia gives great importance to a true friendship with Turkey and Serbia is committed to fostering good and solid relations. We will continue to be a reliable partner to Turkey and its leadership, which is ready to protect and defend values and principles in more challenging times," said Vucic in a written statement.

"You have made a new victory on the road to the progress and prosperity of Turkey and the great Turkish nation, and I am confident that your determination will remain a trademark of your leadership in facing future challenges," Vucic said in a telephone conversation with Erdogan, according to the statement.

Messages of congratulations also came from Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Kotzias, Sudanese President Omar al Bashir and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The first greetings from an EU country came from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Turkish presidential sources.