Trump declines to say when US will rollout Middle East peace plan
Speaking after a White House meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, Trump hedged when asked by reporters to give a schedule for rolling out the peace plan Jared Kushner is working on.
US President Donald Trump talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah as he walks with the King down the West Wing colonnade while welcoming the King to the White House in Washington, US. / Reuters
June 26, 2018

President Donald Trump said on Monday that a lot of progress had been made in the Middle East, but he declined to say when the White House would release its plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump, during a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, said things had improved since he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. European allies opposed that move.

"Things are a lot different since we ended that," Trump said.

In an interview with a Palestinian newspaper published on Sunday, Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, said Washington would announce its Middle East peace plan soon and would press on with or without Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Kushner visited Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt before talks on Friday and Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His comments underlined gaping divisions between Washington and the Palestinian leadership that have widened since Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December and moved the US embassy there, overriding decades of US policy.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has more from Washington, DC.

Palestinian officials, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, accused Kushner of trying to undermine Abbas and what they described as their leader's moderate camp.

In the interview with Palestinian newspaper Al Quds, Kushner, who was meeting with leaders in the region but not Abbas, refused to go into details on his peace plan.

The US plan is expected to propose solutions to core issues in dispute between the Israelis and Palestinians, such as borders, the future of Israeli settlements, the fate of Palestinian refugees and security.

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war. Israeli forces and settlers pulled out of the Gaza Strip, now controlled by Abbas' main rival, the religiously conservative Hamas group, in 2005. US-brokered peace talks collapsed in 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
