Groups C and D are in sharp focus in Tuesday's World Cup action.

Australia have one last shot at making the last 16 knockout stages and will face Peru who are already out.

Group leaders France are already through, but take on Denmark who only need a draw to advance.

In Group D, Iceland face group leaders Croatia who are already through. The Icelanders will need to secure a high goal win to push for a spot in the last 16.

And then a do-or-die clash for Argentina, who basically already have one foot on the plane.

They face Nigeria, who are currently in second place in the group, but will need a win to cement their last 16 spot.

TRT World's Lance Santos previews Argentina's mammoth task against the Super Eagles.