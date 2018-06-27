WORLD
2 MIN READ
Airbnb teams up with Century 21, introduces subletting in Paris
The Airbnb website says the partnership with Century 21 will be first tested in Paris and "could then be offered by the 852 branches of the Century 21 network throughout the country."
Airbnb teams up with Century 21, introduces subletting in Paris
Nathan Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Airbnb, speaks during an Airbnb event in Tokyo, Japan, June 14, 2018. / Reuters Archive
June 27, 2018

Airbnb has announced a partnership deal with real estate company Century 21 in France to authorise subletting, French financial newspaper Les Echos and other French media have reported.

Airbnb said in a statement that the partnership will be a good opportunity for students and young workers when they are travelling to have additional income.

In France, you can sublet only if you have a written permission from the owner.

Every time Century 21 finds a new renter, the landlords will be asked to sign a deal with them and Airbnb to facilitate subletting.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization, France is facing a surge in the number of sharing economy short-term rentals, threatening hotel businesses.

In Paris, you can’t rent an apartment for more than 120 days a year, TechCrunchonline technology news website says and as Airbnb stated, the goal is "to make it easier to sublet so hosts can welcome guests up to 120 days per year," which is a "win-win deal" because tenants, landlords and the agency will be sharing the income after a booking is made.

According to the company's statement, the revenues will be shared as follows:

  • 70% for the tenant

  • 23% for the owner

  • 7% for Century 21 agency

Airbnb said will first try out the new feature in Paris which "could then be offered by the 852 branches of the Century 21 network throughout the country."

TRT World'sCraig Copetas reports from Paris. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us