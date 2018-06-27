TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister meets Danish counterpart
Cavusoglu is in Copenhagen participating in the international Ukraine Reform Conference where he will also hold bilateral talks with fellow foreign ministers.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) meets with Foreign Minister of Denmark Anders Samuelsen (L) ahead of the 'Ukraine Reform Conference' in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 27, 2018. / AA
June 27, 2018

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday met his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen in Copenhagen.

Cavusoglu shared a picture with Samuelsen on Twitter, saying they had discussed the fight against terrorism as well as Turkish-EU relations.

Cavusoglu is in Copenhagen participating in the international Ukraine Reform Conference.

He said the conference is “where Ukraine’s reform process and international community’s support to Ukraine will be reviewed."

He added that on the sidelines of the conference, he will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts.

During talks with Samuelsen, Cavusoglu stressed that Danish authorities should not permit any activities of the terrorist PKK or its affiliates to take place on Danish soil.

In its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken more than 40,000 lives, including women and children.

