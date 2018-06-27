Two bomb blasts killed at least 10 people on Wednesday in Afrin in northwest Syria, an area liberated by Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army in an offensive against terrorists earlier this year.

The twin explosions also left 20 others injured, a local source told Anadolu Agency.

One blast struck near Dowar Kawa al Hadad in Afrin city centre, the other near a headquarters for Turkish forces on a road leading to a hospital, said war monitor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Two of the injured Syrians were brought to Turkey's southern Kilis province for treatment.

A PKK-affiliated terrorist group, Afrin Falcons, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

On a social media platform, the group said, "It will go on. More surprises will be seen."

The group also said the attacks were recorded and the video would be announced later.

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation.