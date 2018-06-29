CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Turkish museum takes in 1894 grave of Russian soldier
The grave of a 19th century Russian soldier, Lt. Col. Karl Karlovich, was transferred to a Turkish museum in the northeastern city of Ardahan.
Turkish museum takes in 1894 grave of Russian soldier
The grave of a 19th century Russian soldier was found in Turkey’s northeastern city of Ardahan, which fell to Russian troops in May 1877, in a coffin decorated with the Russian Orthodox cross and transferred to a local museum. / AA
June 29, 2018

The grave of a 19th-century Russian soldier of Polish descent has been moved to a museum over a year after it was found in northeastern Turkey, an official said on Thursday.

Efsal Alantar, Ardahan provincial director of culture and tourism, told Anadolu Agencythat a team of experts had carried out the transfer process.

In April 2017, a skeleton belonging to 19th century Lt. Col. Karl Karlovich was found by locals doing construction work in Turkey’s northeastern province of Ardahan.

The body, which was in a coffin decorated with the Russian Orthodox cross, was found in the Karagol neighbourhood of Ardahan – which fell to Russian troops in May 1877 – and then taken to the local museum.

Alantar said that moving the grave was the decision of the Kars Regional Council for Conservation of Cultural Heritage.

“The place of the grave – that is, the brick stones that make up the grave – was moved,” he added.

He said the owner of the field where the grave was found can now proceed with his work.

Karlovich died in 1894 due to illness. During the early stages of World War II in 1914, the area reverted back to Turkish rule, which was then known as the Ottoman Empire.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us