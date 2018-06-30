Mexico is perhaps bearing most of the brunt of US President Donald Trump's controversial policy of zero tolerance towards migrants who cross the border illegally.

The Trump administration continues to draw criticism from across the globe for separating thousands of children from their parents who were detained for entering the US without documentation.

Large numbers of Mexicans migrate to the neighbouring US every year, some legally, others not.

But Mexico is also the gateway to the US for migrants from Latin America.

The US clampdown means Mexico has to manage asylum-seekers who linger at the border to find opportune moments to avoid getting arrested while crossing into the US.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Mexico City.