Mexico offers some solace to migrants deported from US
While US President Donald Trump's administration is being criticised for its immigration policy, neighbouring Mexico is perhaps the country most impacted by it.
Dunia Dolores Mendez Bueso is a Honduran national who is seeking asylum in Mexico for herself and her two daughters. / TRTWorld
June 30, 2018

Mexico is perhaps bearing most of the brunt of US President Donald Trump's controversial policy of zero tolerance towards migrants who cross the border illegally. 

The Trump administration continues to draw criticism from across the globe for separating thousands of children from their parents who were detained for entering the US without documentation. 

Large numbers of Mexicans migrate to the neighbouring US every year, some legally, others not. 

But Mexico is also the gateway to the US for migrants from Latin America.

The US clampdown means Mexico has to manage asylum-seekers who linger at the border to find opportune moments to avoid getting arrested while crossing into the US.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Mexico City.

