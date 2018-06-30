A recent statement from a politician from the far-right Freedom Party is being seen as intimidation by Turkish immigrants in Austria.

Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24 saw incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan retain his presidency and the start of a new system of governance. After the unofficial results, which included the expat vote, Austrian parliamentarian Johann Gudenus declared:

"All those who voted for Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish presidential election are clearly better off in Turkey than in Austria."

Many Turks feel the anti-Turkish sentiment in Austria is historical, and coupled with anti-Muslim sentiment has created unliveable conditions for many who see their religious and cultural identity under threat. With the Freedom Party holding ministerial positions, some Turks are considering a return to the homeland.

TRT World’s Assed Baig reports from Vienna.