Nine-year-old Abdulmuin Hassan woke up one day to find he could no longer see. The Syrian boy has been blinded by a remote-controlled IED attack.

He's now receiving treatment across the border in Turkey thanks to a volunteer group that raised money on his behalf for his treatment.

Today, he can only see half a metre in front of him and has a long way to go on his road to recovery. He will need a corneal transplant, an expensive and complicated eye surgery.

TRT World'sAadel Haleem reports from Kilis, Turkey near the Turkey-Syria border.