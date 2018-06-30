WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian boy blinded in IED attack gets treatment in Turkey
9-year-old Abdulmuin Hassan was blinded by a remote-controlled IED attack, but is now on the road to recovery and receiving treatment in Turkey.
Syrian boy blinded in IED attack gets treatment in Turkey
Abdulmuin Hassan, the 9-year-old Syrian boy who was blinded by an IED attack, sits with his father in Kilis, Turkey. / TRTWorld
June 30, 2018

Nine-year-old Abdulmuin Hassan woke up one day to find he could no longer see. The Syrian boy has been blinded by a remote-controlled IED attack. 

He's now receiving treatment across the border in Turkey thanks to a volunteer group that raised money on his behalf for his treatment.  

Today, he can only see half a metre in front of him and has a long way to go on his road to recovery. He will need a corneal transplant, an expensive and complicated eye surgery. 

TRT World'sAadel Haleem reports from Kilis, Turkey near the Turkey-Syria border.

